Go Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 5:40 PM

Hannah Brown is on a mission to meet her future husband!

While cameras roll, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and series creator Mike Fleiss are busy keeping us members of Bachelor Nation in the know on all the behind the scenes action. Of course, we'll have to wait for Season 15 to officially kick off for the juicy details, but from the looks of it, sparks between Hannah and her guys are already flying left to right. 

From romantic one-on-one dates via helicopter to group outings at the roller rink, there's no denying the 24-year-old's journey to her happily ever after is well underway. So what is Hannah looking for in a soulmate?

She told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on the talk show, "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."

The Bachelorette Season 15: Meet Hannah Brown's Men

Check out every BTS moment from Hannah's season of The Bachelorette below!

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Pre-Date Selfie

"So far it's all smiles," host Chris Harrison teases of Hannah's experience on The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

All That Glitters

No first night jitters here! Hannah prepares to meet the 32 men vying for her attention.

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Up, Up and Away

The proud University of Alabama alum takes flight early on in her journey to find love. 

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Everything's Coming Up Roses

The 24-year-old flashes her signature smile for cameras.

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

First Group Date

Hannah bonds with her lucky suitors on their first group date of the season.

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Roller Derby Darling

There's no denying sparks are flying between Hannah B. and her guys!

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

The Look of Love

Something tells us the reality TV star is well on her way to an engagement. 

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, May 13.

