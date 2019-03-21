Go Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

ABC
by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 5:40 PM
ABC
Hannah Brown is on a mission to meet her future husband!
While cameras roll, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and series creator Mike Fleiss are busy keeping us members of Bachelor Nation in the know on all the behind the scenes action. Of course, we'll have to wait for Season 15 to officially kick off for the juicy details, but from the looks of it, sparks between Hannah and her guys are already flying left to right.
From romantic one-on-one dates via helicopter to group outings at the roller rink, there's no denying the 24-year-old's journey to her happily ever after is well underway. So what is Hannah looking for in a soulmate?
She told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on the talk show, "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."
Check out every BTS moment from Hannah's season of The Bachelorette below!
"So far it's all smiles," host Chris Harrison teases of Hannah's experience on The Bachelorette.
No first night jitters here! Hannah prepares to meet the 32 men vying for her attention.
The proud University of Alabama alum takes flight early on in her journey to find love.
Article continues below
The 24-year-old flashes her signature smile for cameras.
Hannah bonds with her lucky suitors on their first group date of the season.
There's no denying sparks are flying between Hannah B. and her guys!
Article continues below
Something tells us the reality TV star is well on her way to an engagement.
The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, May 13.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Feel ''Devastated'' and ''Distraught'' Amid the College Admissions Scandal
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?