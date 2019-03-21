Hulu Explores the Truth About The Act In Behind-the-Scenes Videos

The first two episodes of the Hulu series, which came out Wednesday, are horrifying, and the streaming service has also put out videos explaining the things that happened in each episode.

One major throughline of the beginning of the season is the fact that Dee Dee claims Gypsy is allergic to sugar, but after she overhears a doctor say she isn't, that becomes her first experiment.

"The sugar is a metaphor for temptation," EP Nick Antosca says in the video. "It's everything that Gypsy wants and can't have. But it's not dangerous to her, it's dangerous to her mom."

"I think it was such a shock for Gypsy because Gypsy knew she could walk, and I think that was it. 'She's not lying to me, I just can't walk in front of other people, and I shouldn't walk.'" Joey King says. "But I think when she realized, 'oh, I can have sugar,' I just think it was such a mind-blowing moment for her."

Gypsy's experiment with eating the whipped cream is what made her first consider that someone was being deceived, according to journalist Michelle Dean, who compares it to the apple from Adam and Eve.

"When she realizes that she can eat the sugar is the beginning of the end for her relationship with her mom," Antosca explains.