Kimono Cover Ups for the Beach or Pool

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

It's no secret that right about now we're all thinking how we're going to spend these warmer days that are suddenly upon us.

If you're anything like us, your time will be spent outside, basking in the fresh sunshine. You'll probably be sporting a cute bikini or some sort of denim cutoffs, too. You're thinking along the right lines, but you're missing out on one amazing accessory: the kimono. Here's why: If you're sunbathing at the beach it's an easy garment to thrown on if you want to take a walk. Or if you're wearing jeans and a tee, it's the chicest breezy top layer.

Basically what we're saying is that we're going to be living in kimonos the next few months, and you should to.

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Free People Spellbound Tie-Dye Kimono

Throw it back with the tie-dye look. 

BUY IT: $68 at Free People

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Leaf Print Kimono

Everyone should have the classic leaf-print motif in their wardrobe. 

BUY IT: $11 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Free People Read My Palm Kimono

A sunny orange floral will brighten up any beach day. 

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

AMUSE SOCIETY Tropicana Kimono

Black and white is a classic go-to. 

BUY IT: $78 at Revolve

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Xhilaration™ Teal Floral Lace Trim Kimono

The short sleeves are the selling point on this one. 

BUY IT: $23 at Target

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

A New Day™ Cream Women's Floral Kimono

The belt makes this one feel extra chic. 

BUY IT: $30 at Target

Article continues below

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Moss Rose Bohemian Floral Print Kimono

Yes, please, to this girly, baby pink option. 

BUY IT: $20 at Amazon

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

NFASHIONSO Cotton Tunic Kimono

This one comes in tons of patterns, we'll take one of each. 

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

WEIYAN Kimono

Anyone else vibing the red, white and blue theme?

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Show Me Your Mumu Marissa Cape

We love this perfect mix of tropical colors. 

BUY IT: $158 at Revolve

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Michael Stars Rose Ruana

We especially like the fluttered hemline on this one. 

BUY IT: $68 at Revolve

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Floral Chiffon Longline Cardigan

The navy color makes this feel ideal for evening time. 

BUY IT: $17 at Forever 21

Article continues below

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Chiffon Floral Kimono

We're here for this pop of color.

BUY IT: $20 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

ChainJoy Chiffon Floral Kimono

The bat-wing sleeve is an extra comfy detail. 

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Floral Print Kimono

The darker color palette gives this cover up a lavish vibe. 

BUY IT: $42 at Nordstrom

 

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , VG , Life/Style , Style , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Ariana Grande, costumes

See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

Lady Gaga, Tan France, Kate Hudson, Daily Front Row Awards

Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson and More Dazzle at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

BTS, 2019 Grammys

Why BTS Is About to Have Their Biggest Month Ever

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Flashback! See the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand House Visit

How Meghan Markle's California Childhood Compared to Prince Harry's Upbringing With Princess Diana

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.