The Voice Star Janice Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

The Voice star Janice Freeman died from a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate.

The document also notes that the singer's lupus was a contributing factor in her death. Freeman, a married mother of one had battled many health issues through her life, including another autoimmune disease called Sjogren's syndrome, and beat cervical cancer.

The singer had died after a medical emergency at her family's Los Angeles home earlier this month. She was 33. Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters, and many extended family.

She had competed on season 13 of NBC's The Voice in 2017 and was coached by Miley Cyrus.