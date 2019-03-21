Why Hailey Baldwin Says She Is ''Frustrated'' by Justin Bieber's ''Possessive'' Fans

Hailey Baldwinis revealing how marriage has changed the way she sees the world.

Ever since the model became Mrs. Justin Bieber, there has been no shortage of critics who are keeping a watchful eye out for any sign of a split. "They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason," she laments in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. "I don't know if it's because they want to be able to say, ‘I told you so' or because they want to be right, I don't really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody's relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be."

And even though she's a seemingly optimistic person, she says, "I guess it's just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling."