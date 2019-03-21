RETURNS
Why Kylie Jenner Is "Over" the Drama With Jordyn Woods

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 12:52 PM

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

It's been a month since the drama between Jordyn WoodsTristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian drove a wedge between the model and her famous BFF, Kylie Jenner—and it seems the chance of any reconciliation is dwindling. 

"Kylie is over the whole drama with Jordyn," a source recently said. "She doesn't need Jordyn as much as she thought she did."

While the two had been friends for nearly a decade, lived together and were seemingly tied at the hip, they have not been seen together or made public amends since the scandal first blew up. While Woods confirmed to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk that she had spoken to her former gal pal since the scandal, a source told E! News in February that Kylie was "having a very difficult time."

"She is devastated and emotional. She doesn't want to believe this could have happened," that source previously said. "She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused. Jordyn has been another sister to her and has been by her side at all times. She can't imagine life without her."

With time passing, it sounds like things have changed. "She doesn't know what will happen next or in the future, but Kylie feels they have said what needed to be said and now there's nothing more to say," the first source elaborated to E! News. "She has started to spend time with more people." 

There was evidence of this just days ago when Jenner headed out on the town with some friends and colleagues for dinner and drinks at Los Angeles hot spot, The Nice Guy. 

"When everything first went down, she felt like it was going to be hard to get by without Jordyn, but she is getting used to it and is moving on," the first source added. 

As for Woods, who has forged ahead with her own business ventures, she returned to Instagram earlier this month with a new Instagram post: "If you're reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday."

Better, but seemingly without each other. 

