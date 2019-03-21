Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why Being a Good Mom "Has Nothing to Do With Age"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 12:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jamie Lynn Spears, Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears has come a long way from her teenage years.

As pop culture fans will recall, the country singer and actress made headlines when she gave birth at 17 years old.

Fast-forward to today and the 27-year-old mother of two is opening up about those early years as a young mom.

"I don't feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that's because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room," she recalled in a new interview with Dopple. "I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about."

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Along the way, the Zoey 101 star received lots of advice on how to parent and be the best mom possible.

Ultimately, Jamie Lynn learned a valuable lesson she wish she knew at an earlier age.

"Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore each mother is different," she shared in the candid discussion. "Something that works for someone else, may not work for you and your baby and vice versa. Of course, take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what YOUR gut is telling you more than anything."

While the singer tries to keep a low profile far away from Los Angeles, Jamie Lynn's life looks (and sounds) pretty darn sweet on social media.

Whether cheering on her 10-year-old at softball games or writing music next to her baby girl, Jamie Lynn's reality with husband Jamie Watson is more than a-okay.

"It's been a pretty smooth transition for the most part, but I think that could have something to with the age gap between them," Jamie Lynn explained. "I would think going from one to two children, when they are both under five would be a much harder transition. Maddie is older, so she is able to really be helpful and understanding in some situations that can be tough with a new baby."

She added, "Don't get me wrong, we have had our tough moments though–just like everyone else!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jamie Lynn Spears , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

Why Hailey Baldwin Says She Is ''Frustrated'' by Justin Bieber's ''Possessive'' Fans

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Is "Over" the Drama With Jordyn Woods

Justin Bieber, Beverly Hills house, real estate

Justin Bieber Drops $8.5 Million on Beverly Hills Home

Justin Carter

Country Singer Justin Carter Dead at 35 After Accidental Shooting

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Releases Chilling New Final Season Poster

Wade Robson, James Safechuck, Dan Reed, Billboard

Behind the Scenes of Leaving Neverland: How the Michael Jackson Documentary Really Came About

Heidi Klum Poses Topless in Steamy Photos From Hong Kong

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.