John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown-Up at Award Show

John Travola's little girl is all grown-up!

The actor brought his and wife Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 18, to the BraVo International Classical Music Awards at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia this week. Helen Mirren, who hosted the event, posted a photo of her with the two on her Instagram page.

"My very dear fellow presenter at the Bravo Awards with his beautiful daughter," she wrote.

John also posted on his own page a photo of him and Ella, along with his sisters Ellen and Margaret, posing together before the ceremony. Ella wore a chic black dress and her dad wore a black tux. Her aunts also matched in black outfits.