See Kelly Rowland Find Her Dream House on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Kelly Rowland is looking for a place to rest her head—and it's James Harris to the rescue. In the exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, March 21 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, James seems to have found "the one" for the singer.

The house has it all. It's in an exclusive gated community, is 6,200 sq. ft., has a formal dining area complete with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and more than enough space for a recording studio—and massive closet. Plus, there's a formal sitting room.

"This is a sexy little, like, formal living," Kelly says while exploring the house.