Pauly D and Vinny's A Double Shot at Love Preview Is Full of Cute Chicks

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 9:00 AM

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Jersey Shore

MTV

It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to stop messing around with chicks. Literally.

In the exclusive teaser for a Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are surrounded by chicks. Baby chicks. And we can't tell who we're more jealous of: the reality stars or the fluffy yellow birds.

"You know what Pauly? I'm tired of messing around with all these random chicks," Vinny says in the promo below.

"This one's stuck to me. It's a stalker," Pauly says. Pauly previously attempted to find love on MTV's Game of Clones. On that show, he dated Megan Fox lookalikes.

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

The dynamic fist-pumping duo will be joined by 20 contestants who are ready to be their ride-or-dies, but in this show the ladies have the power. While the boys decide who stays and goes, the women get to decide who they're competing for.

Right now, Vinny and Pauly are the only two Jersey Shore stars not with a significant other (aside from Jenni "JWoww" Farley who is going through a divorce).

A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 11 on MTV. This Bachelor-esque series originally ran in 2008 as a spinoff of A Shot at Love With Tequila Tequila. The first season of Double Shot at Love featured bisexual twin sisters.

Meet the 20 ladies looking to land one of the Jersey Shore stars below.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alysse

Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Derynn

Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Marissa

Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Zuljeily

Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Shira

Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Christina

Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alli

Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nadya

Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Deseree

Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Victoria

Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nikki

Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Elle

Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Susan

Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Mish

Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Cate

Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittnay

Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Ashley

Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittani

Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Maria

Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Holly

Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.

