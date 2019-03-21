Pauly D and Vinny's A Double Shot at Love Preview Is Full of Cute Chicks

It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to stop messing around with chicks. Literally.

In the exclusive teaser for a Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are surrounded by chicks. Baby chicks. And we can't tell who we're more jealous of: the reality stars or the fluffy yellow birds.

"You know what Pauly? I'm tired of messing around with all these random chicks," Vinny says in the promo below.

"This one's stuck to me. It's a stalker," Pauly says. Pauly previously attempted to find love on MTV's Game of Clones. On that show, he dated Megan Fox lookalikes.