Riverdale's Version of Heathers: The Musical Had a Surprising Lack of Murder

All hail Toni Topaz and also Vanessa Morgan!

We knew the entire Riverdale cast was talented, but as Toni was given a moment to shine tonight, so was Vanessa Morgan. That girl can SING. And she was a very good distraction from whatever the heck is going on with this show and the dang Farm as she, through the magic of songs from Heathers: The Musical, worked to win Cheryl back.

Unsurprisingly, it worked, and Choni's back as they should be. Their big reunion came in a ballad along with Betty and Jughead, which also served as Cole Sprouse's singing debut, right before he and Betty burned down the trailer his mother stole.

Meanwhile, we also saw Archie and Josie go legit (into it!), and Veronica learned that her parents are separating. Our reaction to that was "It's about time!" Veronica's reaction was less understanding, despite the laundry list of crimes that have gone down between Hiram and Hermione.

There was, as usual, a lot going on tonight, but there was a surprising lack of one thing: murder.