Mindy Kaling Heads to Netflix With Comedy Inspired By Her Childhood

Mindy Kaling is heading to Netflix.

The streaming site has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy inspired by Kaling's childhood, described as a story about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.

Kaling will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Lang Fisher, who wrote for The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The project also finds Kaling reteaming with EP Howard Klein, who worked on The Office, The Mindy Project, and Parks and Recreation, as well as David Miner, known for 30 Rock and Master of None.