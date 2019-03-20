Revisit Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Cutest Photos of Baby Vaeda

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 12:41 PM

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography

Catelynn Lowelland Tyler Baltierra's "rainbow after the storm" is already turning 1 month old!

The reality star couple welcomed their third little one together a month ago on Thursday and, needless to say, time is really flying by. The proud parents announced the news of their daughter Vaeda Luma's arrival last month, noting that she weighed in at six pounds and four ounces and measured at 19 and 3/4ths inches. 

The baby's arrival was a happy one following some personal struggles for the couple. They spent a month living separately while they focused on their mental health and marriage counseling after the couple suffered a miscarriage and Lowell sought treatment. 

"This baby is our rainbow after the storm," Lowell previously told Us Weekly, referring to the miscarriage. And it's been a month of sunshine for the family since. 

"Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it's possible, but she keeps getting cuter!" her proud dad wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

She's Here!

The couple's third daughter together was born on February 21. 

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography

A New Member of the Family

The famous family welcomed their newest addition with open arms. 

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography

Hi Dad

"Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face," Tyler Baltierra wrote to his daughter on Instagram. "Daddy loves you Vaeda!"

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

A New Big Sister

With Vaeda's arrival, 4-year-old sister Novalee has a sibling to show the ropes. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

Sisterly Love

"I'm obsessed and so is Novalee!" mom Catelynn said of her older daughter. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

Topped With a Bow

While she was less than a month old, little Vaeda already knew how to rock a bow. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com

Baby Model

Baby Vaeda already knows how to melt your heart. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com

Rainbow Baby

"Our rainbow after the storm," Catelynn wrote of her newborn. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

1 Month in the Books

"Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it's possible, but she keeps getting cuter!" dad Tyler wrote to fans on social media. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

