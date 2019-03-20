Everything Jessica Simpson's Third Child Has to Look Forward To

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 12:50 PM

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson!

The 38-year-old "With You" singer gave birth to a baby girl, Birdie Mae Johnson, on Tuesday. Simpson confirmed the baby's arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that baby Birdie weighed in at 10 lbs., 13 oz.

This exciting baby news follows a tough pregnancy journey for the fashion designer, which included a number of hospitalizations in just a matter of months. Simpson, however, powered through, handling it all with a sense of humor.

On Monday night, hours before giving birth, Simpson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bikini, cradling her growing baby bump.

"Jess-tation," she joked alongside the social media snap.

Now that Simpson's bundle of joy has arrived, we've put together a list of things that the couple's baby girl has to look forward to in the Simpson-Johnson family.

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Relatable Pregnancy Struggles

Let's take a look at the list below!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Instagram

Older Siblings: Simpson and Johnson are already parents to daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and Ace Knute Johnson, 5. So, their baby girl will have older siblings to look up to in the family, they'll also be able to look out for her as she gets older.

Plus, Birdie will also have a lot of clothes to steal from her siblings in the upcoming years!

Lavish Parties: When it comes to throwing parties, Simpson and Johnson love to go all out for their family and friends. Back in December, the couple threw an over-the-top festive bash to get into the holiday spirit. Simpson even dressed up in a reindeer onesie and posed alongside a snowman at the party!

The duo also had sweet treats for all of their party attendees. Additionally, since the party was thrown in Southern California, Simpson set up what appeared to be an area of artificial snow to really get guests in the holiday spirit.

Fashion Empire: Over the years, Simpson has become a fashion mogul, creating an empire with her Jessica Simpson Collection. Launched in 2006, the brand now includes her shoe collection as well as jewelry and clothes. According to Forbes, Simpson's brand makes about $1 billion a year at retail.

So, if Birdie has an interest in fashion, she'll know who to go to for career advice!

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Famous Family: In addition to her parents, baby Birdie has a very famous extended family! Her aunt, Ashlee Simpson, has released a number of hit songs over the years, including "Pieces of Me." She's also starred in movies and TV shows, including her and husband Evan Ross' E! series, Ashlee and Evan. Ross, the son of Diana Ross, is also an actor and musician.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories

