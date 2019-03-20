Everything Jessica Simpson's Third Child Has to Look Forward To

Jessica Simpson has welcomed her third child with husband Eric Johnson!

The 38-year-old "With You" singer gave birth to a baby girl, Birdie Mae Johnson, on Tuesday. Simpson confirmed the baby's arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that baby Birdie weighed in at 10 lbs., 13 oz.

This exciting baby news follows a tough pregnancy journey for the fashion designer, which included a number of hospitalizations in just a matter of months. Simpson, however, powered through, handling it all with a sense of humor.

On Monday night, hours before giving birth, Simpson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bikini, cradling her growing baby bump.

"Jess-tation," she joked alongside the social media snap.

Now that Simpson's bundle of joy has arrived, we've put together a list of things that the couple's baby girl has to look forward to in the Simpson-Johnson family.