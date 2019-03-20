5 Shocking Claims From Jenny McCarthy About Barbara Walters and The View

Take a little time to enjoy this tea!

Excitement is building for the release of a new book titled Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. Written by Variety's New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh, the project takes an inside look into ABC's long-running daytime talk show.

Lucky for pop culture fans, many current and former co-hosts agreed to participate in the project. And yes, they're ready to talk.

In a new excerpt from the book first posted by Vulture, Jenny McCarthy opens up about her experience as the eleventh co-host on the show.

And although she only appeared for one season between 2013-2014, that doesn't mean Jenny has little to share. We're taking a look at just some of her shocking claims that may just become the next "Hot Topic."