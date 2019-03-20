Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano Vows to Fight for Fans Campaigning to Save Show

Wynonna Earp fans aren't giving up the fight.

After production failed to begin on the fourth season, reportedly due to financial issues on the part of producer IDW Entertainment, Earpers took to social media to voice their support for the Syfy series. Then they took to the streets.

The fans are rallying around the show with the #FightForWynonna tag and have took their mission offline with billboards in Los Angeles and New York City, urging IDW to begin production on the People's Choice Award-winning show.

"They've taught us to fight for what we want. Now we want to fight for them," series star Melanie Scrofano told E! News.