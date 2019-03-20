Andy Cohen to Receive GLAAD Media Award From Sarah Jessica Parker

And the mazel of the day goes to Andy Cohen—again!

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen—the first out gay host of an American late-night talk show, and new dad is set to receive the Vito Russo Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 4. His longtime friend and LGBTQ ally Sarah Jessica Parker will present the honor to him.

The award is given to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance and is named after Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories. In a press release, GLAAD praised Cohen for how he "consistently speaks out on LGBTQ issues on the show including marriage equality, anti-transgender legislation, and hate violence against LGBTQ people."

Previous Vito Russo honorees include Cohen's friend Anderson Cooper, Parker's Sex and the City co-star Cynthia NixonThe Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley, Ricky Martin, and Rosie O'Donnell.

Madonna is also being honored at the ceremony; she will become the first woman to receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change Award. 

The GLAAD Media Awards in New York City will air live on Logo on Sunday, May 12 at 8pm ET. The show will be hosted by Ross Matthews and will feature appearances from stars such as Samantha Bee, CNN journalist Don Lemon, and cast members from FX's Pose.

Another GLAAD Media Awards ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles on March 28. 

Check out a full list of nominations.

