90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4 Trailer Is Full of Fights, Babies and Pissed Off Families

If you thought the drama ended for Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima when 90 Day Fiancé season six wrapped—think again. The controversial couple is back in front of the cameras for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four alongside many fan-favorite couples and E! News has your first look at all the drama to come.

"She destroyed my son and my relationship," a teary Debbie says about Colt and Larissa.

"She's a f—king bitch, f—k you, a—hole," Larissa tells Colt.

Cameras were there as their marriage crumbled following the filming of the "Tell All."