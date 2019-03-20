Daphne Oz Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 5:49 AM

Daphne Oz

This famous foodie has another bun in the oven. 

On Tuesday, TV personality and former The Chew host Daphne Ozshared some breaking news: she's pregnant! The 33-year-old daughter of TV favorite Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the personal update on social media with a photo of her budding baby bump. 

"I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn't be more excited!" the star wrote online. 

Oz, who has been married to John Jovanovic since 2010, is already mom to 5-year-old daughter, Philomena, 3-year-old son, Jovan, and 1-year-old daughter Domenica

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

The parents welcomed their most recent child in December 2017. "And just like that, it's like she was always here," the happy mama wrote on social media at the time of Domenica's birth. "So many hearts overflowing!!"

And now, with the news of another little one on the way, Daphne's famous dad is just as excited. "Oz baby #4 coming your way soon! I'm so happy to announce that my daughter @daphneoz and her husband John are expecting their fourth child," the TV host shared with his fans online. 

The future mom of four has not been shy in the past about sharing updates on her pregnancies, so we'll just have to stay tuned to her social accounts along the way. 

Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of six! 

