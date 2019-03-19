The Truth About Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's Friendship

If you feel that Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are friendship goals, then you're not alone.

The two beauties have been close friends for quite some time, and have always supported each other through the good and the bad.

However, as of late, many have speculated the besties are experiencing a fall out, but that couldn't be further from the truth, according to a source.

"All the rumors that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," a source tells E! News. "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently."

The insider adds, "Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."

For those unfamiliar, rumors began swirling their friendship was crumbling when the former Suits actress didn't attend Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in January.

To fuel the rumors even more, the 36-year-old actress was surprisingly absent from the Duchess of Sussex's New York City baby shower in February. Guests included Gayle King, Amal Clooney, Markus Anderson and Jessica Mulroney.