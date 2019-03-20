Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Haven't you heard?

Today is officially the first day of spring, and you know what that means: Time to trade in clunky winter boots for chic warm-weather slides.

Slides remain our go-to footwear of the season, year after year, because they're classic, simple and comfortable. The open-toe moment is a welcome change, and the ability to select a heel height based on our mood is also very key. They also come in tons of fun colors, fabrics and patterns.

We're pretty sure we'll be getting a handful on this list. Wouldn't you agree?