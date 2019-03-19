Temptation Island Host Mark L. Walberg Was Shocked By How the Season Ends

So, seeing that neither person is being honest, Walberg speaks up.

"I have to say, look guys, is this really where you're at? I know it's scary to talk about it, but I'm not buying this at all," he tells us.

All of the couples come out of this experience changed in some way, which is the point, even if that may not be why they went to Temptation Island in the first place.

"I say people come to Temptation Island for two reasons, at least. One is the one they say on TV: we're have trouble with a relationship, we're hoping to find the answers to our questions. And the other, which probably weighs a little heavier at the beginning, is: And then I'll be on TV, and social media would go crazy and I'll become a star and all this great stuff will happen," Walberg explains. "And what I tell them is regardless of your reason, truthful or not truthful, the process, even though it's a silly reality show, becomes real really quickly and those answers to your questions happen, but the questions change, so you get answers but entirely different questions than you thought you needed answers for and you see with Kaci. She thought it was about an ultimatum to get married, and then about a week in, she was like, I don't care about that at all, I just want my man back."