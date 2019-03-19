Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in April 2019

A new month means one important thing: New movies and TV shows on Netflix.

As millions of Americans prepare for the official start of spring and the start of April, Netflix has announced the projects that will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

In the film category, pop culture fans will be delighted to see Blake Lively, America Ferrera and friends in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies. For those looking for a bit more thrills, Freddy vs. Jason and Friday the 13th may just do the trick.

For those hoping for some new TV shows, you're also in luck. Fans of Zooey Deschanel will be able to watch New Girl season seven. There's also The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 that quickly developed a loyal fan base.

And while we hate to bring bad news, some of your favorite movies and shows will be saying goodbye to Netflix.