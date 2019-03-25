Quack, Quack, Quack! 25 Years Later Which Mighty Ducks Character Would You Want on Your Team?

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 8:00 AM
Ducks fly together!
It's been 25 years since D2: The Mighty Ducks hit theaters and we refuse to believe it. It feels like just yesterday that we were meeting Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) in 1992's The Mighty Ducks and then waiting to see if there would be a sequel. Luckily for fans of the hockey franchise there wasn't just one movie, there were three and they were epic.
D2: The Mighty Ducks brought Bombay's ducks to the next level when they became the hockey team to represent TEAM USA at the Junior Goodwill Games.
On March 25, 1994 the sequel premiered and revealed what happened after Bombay got hurt while playing minor league hockey (which is what he set out to do at the end of the original film) and was then given the dream job of coaching Team USA for the hockey tournament.
The good news was that there was more hockey being played and lots of familiar faces on the team including the adorable Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson) and everyone's favorite goalie Goldberg (Shaun Weiss).
The bad news is that coach Bombay gets swept up in the hype of his new title, goes all Hollywood on his old and new members and falls for one of Iceland's coaching staff.
Despite the distractions, the Ducks finally go back to their roots, play good hockey, and together they prove that Team USA isn't the underdog that everyone thinks they are.
25 years later we still love the motley crew that made up the OG hockey team and a few of the great additions from the sequel, but which of the memorable characters is your favorite?
Are you a fan of Coach Bombay? He was a pretty great player before he got hurt, and he's an ideal coach, so we totally get loving him.
What about Hans (Joss Ackland), the man who made Bombay into the leader he is and the go-to hockey supply man for the team? He was the best.
Of course, you can't help but love Charlie, who is the leader of the funky bunch of skaters and very talented on the ice.
Goldberg AKA the skater who can't stop when they first hit the ice and Fulton Reed (Elden Henson), the one player who can clear the ice when he lines up and shoots a crazy slap shot, are also winners in our book.
Jesse Hall (Brandon Quintin Adams) and Les Averman AKA Averman (Matt Doherty) are also original team members who are funny, cause a scene at times and can really play. Plus, there are OG lovebirds Connie (Marguerite Moreau) and Guy Germaine (Garette Ratliff Henson) that are so freaking cute together that we can't stop shipping them.
Cake Eater, or Adam Banks (Vincent LaRusso) might've been a Hawk, but once he got hurt in the championship game in the first film it was clear that he was always meant to be a Duck.
When D2: The Mighty Ducks came out we met a slew of new players, but only a few of them are stars we'd want on our team. Dean Portman (Aaron Lohr) for starters was a total badass. With his appearance we got The Bash Brothers, which was something we never knew we needed but are so grateful for after all these years.
Then there was Julie (Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine), the killer backup goalie, and Russ Tyler (Kenan Thompson), who started as a heckler and then joined the team after wowing everyone with his knuckle puck. Lastly, we met Dwayne Robertson (Ty O'Neal), who was from Texas and used a lasso when playing around on the ice.
In honor of the 25 year anniversary of D2: The Mighty Ducks, we want to know which of these characters you would want to be on your team?
Vote now and always remember that when in doubt all you have to do is quack, quack, quack Mr. Ducksworth!
