The Village Cast on Why the Show Has Something for Everyone

The Village isn't like your typical dramas. The new NBC series follows an apartment full of New York citizens, who, over time, have become family.

"It's a heart-based show. It's not a sentimental show by any stretch, but it is one that has great sentiment," series star Lorraine Toussaint told E! News.

Viewers will meet Nick (Warren Christie), a war veteran; Sarah (Michaela McManus), a nurse who works at a nursing home and is a single mother to a teenage girl; Patricia (Toussaint), the mama bear of the apartment building and a social worker, Enzo (Dominic Chianese) and his grandson and law student Gabe (Daren Kagasoff), Ava (Moran Aitas), an Iranian immigrant, and so many other residents of The Village apartment building.