See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

There are no tears left to cry over Ariana Grande's tour looks—because they all steal the show.

The songstress kicked off her Sweetener World Tour on Monday in Albany, finally revealing the results of weeks of prep for her fourth concert tour. In addition to the vocals and dance moves, the lighting and set design, fans finally got to see what Grande will wear as she brings her hits around the world.

The star spared no style for the big show, sporting not one, not two, not three, but seven costume changes throughout the night, including one sexy black one by Versace.

"But wow what a moment @versace @sweetener thanks for making this lil italian chick's dreams come tru w all my custom looks," the performer wrote on Instagram. "Love u forever and am extraordinarily grateful."