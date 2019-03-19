Channing Tatum's Surprising New Hairstyle Is Giving Us Major Eminem Vibes

Will the real Channing Tatum please stand up?!

The Hollywood star is kissing his famous brunette hair goodbye, and saying hello to a surprising blonde 'do.

Like Zac Efron, Chris Messina and Maluma before him, the Hail, Caesar actor is fully embracing his blonde strands and new haircut.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old star surprises his 17.1 million followers with a jaw-dropping lewk.

"Bad idea? Haha," the Logan Lucky actor captions his selfie, alongside a poll that says, "yes, no."

While Tatum doesn't disclose if his followers voted in favor of his new 'do, he does follow-up his previous Insta Story with a simple statement: "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So..."

It's safe to say the Magic Mike star looks totally unrecognizable with his platinum blonde strands and buzz cut. In fact, he looks like another celebrity from the early aughts.

The Hollywood star's hairstyle is giving us major Eminem vibes.