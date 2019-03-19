Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing With Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton are on the move—together!

The monarch and Duchess of Cambridge had the same event on the calendar today as they stepped out with one another for a visit to King's College. There, the royal mother of three accompanied Queen Elizabeth II as she officially opened Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus.

The day marked the first time she and the queen had a joint public engagement outside of palace walls and grounds since Middleton married into the royal family in 2011.