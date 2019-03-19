How Denise Richards Quickly Became a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills MVP

In the episodes that have aired, Richards has appeared genuinely confused about the petty squabbles, voiced her love of fries and bread baskets while the other ladies cooed over a decadent appetizer, and indulged her costars in reenacting a scene from a James Bond flick—that wasn't hers. During a trip to the Bahamas, Richards routinely showed up in perfectly fine apparel, but when compared to the others, she seemed under dressed—and unfazed by it all.

"Although, I really would have been totally down for fries and burgers, but as expected with this bunch we got the super pretty (but tiny) dishes," she wrote about a Bahamas dinner. "People may have thought I was joking, but I'll totally order off the kids menu with my girls. Old habits die hard. Between the cuisine and my ‘casual' clothes, I really do feel like the Beverly hillbilly of the group, although I'm getting some inspiration from the girls' fab outfits!"