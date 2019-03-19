Paris Jackson Slams Claim She Fell Asleep Behind the Wheel

Paris Jacksonis firing back.

On Monday, a Daily Mail report emerged with photos of the star in the driver's seat with her eyes closed, suggesting she had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The famous daughter of the late Michael Jackson slammed the claim on Twitter, explaining that the moment was not how it appeared.

"*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can't see that i'm parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel.... when will this stop," the 20-year-old tweeted late Monday. "This past week it's been nonstop bulls--t i'm so sick of it."