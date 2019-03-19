90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couples Revealed: You'll Never Guess Who's Back

Ashley Martson

What was your wedding song? "Say You Won't Let Go." [by James Arthur]

Last TV show you binged? You.

Favorite TV show ever? Grey's Anatomy.

What's your ideal date night? Stay home and watch a movie and cook together.

Favorite movie ever? Dirty Dancing.

Last thing text you sent? Sent to Jay: "babe call me you when you're done with the tattoo. I need you to answer some questions for network."

Last song you listened to? "Clout" by Cardi B and Offset.

First concert you went to? Rascal Flatts.

Favorite food/meal? Pasta.

Favorite snack? Crackers and cheese.

Favorite thing about your partner? His crazy personality.

Pet peeve about your partner? When he just shuts down rather than communicating.

What's your hidden talent? I was the liaison of the National Honor Society and held a 4.0 GPA in college.

Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…[I'm] good dancer, used to teach dance at Coyote Ugly.

What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? A homicide detective.

What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Chantel and Pedro.

Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? Kalani, her sister Kolini and Asuelu. We just get along really well and they are such good people! We check in with each other and support one another

What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? Being petty and calling others names at the "Tell All."

Who is your celebrity crush? Odell Beckham