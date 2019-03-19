90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couples Revealed: You'll Never Guess Who's Back

TLC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 8:00 AM
TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will return to TLC soon, but before we can say when, E! News can exclusive reveal what other three couples will be joining Russ and Paola, Colt and Larissa, and Chantel and Pedro in season four of the reality TV phenomenon: season six couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, new parents Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet and the one couple who has yet to tie the knot on 90 Day, Nicole Nafziger and Azan M'Raouni.
When viewers last saw Jay and Ashley, Ashley was contemplating divorce from Jay after she caught him on a dating app. The 32-year-old's trust in the 20-year-old from Jamaica was definitely rocked this year, but will he by her side as she faces health challenges?
Elizabeth's father helped the couple secure rent-free housing while Andrei searches for a steady job. Cameras will follow the new parents on the road to welcoming their young child, but will an offer from his in-laws create more drama for all involved?
Viewers last saw Nicole in Morocco, but they put off getting married and started a business. After her visa expired, Nicole had to return to Florida. Now sleeping on a family member's couch while still sending Azan funds. They plan to reunite soon, but will Nicole's family finally open her eyes to the exploitation they think is happening to her?
Get to know the 90 Day stars a little better below.
TLC
Elizabeth Castravet
What was your wedding song? "Ave Maria" by Céline Dion.
Last TV show you binged? My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.
Favorite TV show ever? Schitt's Creek.
What's your ideal date night? Dinner and a horse carriage ride.
Favorite movie ever? The Holiday.
First concert you went to? Britney Spears.
Favorite food/meal? Chick-Fil-A.
Favorite snack? Pomegranates.
Favorite thing about your partner? His sense of humor.
Pet peeve about your partner? Stubborn and doesn't always listen.
What's your hidden talent? Singing.
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? David and Annie, Nicole.
Who is your celebrity crush? Andrei Castravet.
Andrei Castravet
What was your wedding song? Our wedding song was "Ave Maria" by Celine Dion.
Last TV show you binged? Naked and Afraid.
Favorite TV show ever? First 48.
What's your ideal date night? Ideal date: go-cart racing or anything that's active and then a big fat steak dinner :)
Favorite movie ever? We Were Soldiers.
Last thing text you sent? "Taxes for the year."
Last song you listened to? "Lady in Red."
Favorite food/meal? Steak with veggies.
Favorite snack? Homemade jerky.
Favorite thing about your partner? Sense of humor.
Pet peeve about your partner? Being noisy if she gets up early.
What's your hidden talent? Write and do things equally with both of my hands.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is...I tend to run away from people that are boring per life.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? The other profession I would like to have is to be a pilot.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? To be friends with a 90 Day couple? Probably with David and Evelyn because I think they are cool and conservative, we might get along.
What other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with the most? David and Evelyn, we talk once in a couple of months.
What's one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? Wish that they didn't caught me playing golf
Who is your celebrity crush? My wife.
TLC
Jay Smith
What was your wedding song? "Say You Won't Let Go." [by James Arthur]
Last TV show you binged? Ridiculousness.
Favorite TV show ever? Ridiculousness.
What's your ideal date night? Dinner and go to a lake and look at stars.
Favorite movie ever? Shottas.
Last thing text you sent? Sent to Ashley: "What is wrong."
Last song you listened to? "Clout" by Cardi B and Offset.
First concert you went to? Spice.
Favorite food/meal? Rice and chicken.
Favorite snack? Cup of Soup.
Favorite thing about your partner? Her mood swings (I like crazy).
Pet peeve about your partner? She's stubborn.
What's your hidden talent? I have Ashley's name tattooed on me.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I can run super fast
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? A solider.
What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? Saying I lost his virginity at 8.
Who is your celebrity crush? Cardi B.
Ashley Martson
What was your wedding song? "Say You Won't Let Go." [by James Arthur]
Last TV show you binged? You.
Favorite TV show ever? Grey's Anatomy.
What's your ideal date night? Stay home and watch a movie and cook together.
Favorite movie ever? Dirty Dancing.
Last thing text you sent? Sent to Jay: "babe call me you when you're done with the tattoo. I need you to answer some questions for network."
Last song you listened to? "Clout" by Cardi B and Offset.
First concert you went to? Rascal Flatts.
Favorite food/meal? Pasta.
Favorite snack? Crackers and cheese.
Favorite thing about your partner? His crazy personality.
Pet peeve about your partner? When he just shuts down rather than communicating.
What's your hidden talent? I was the liaison of the National Honor Society and held a 4.0 GPA in college.
Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…[I'm] good dancer, used to teach dance at Coyote Ugly.
What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? A homicide detective.
What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Chantel and Pedro.
Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? Kalani, her sister Kolini and Asuelu. We just get along really well and they are such good people! We check in with each other and support one another
What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? Being petty and calling others names at the "Tell All."
Who is your celebrity crush? Odell Beckham
Be sure to come back to E! News on Wednesday, March 20 to get the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? news.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?