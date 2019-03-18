Jessica Simpson Gives Pregnancy Style New Meaning in Bikini and Dramatic Sunglasses

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 7:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Jessica Simpson is giving new meaning to the word "gestation."

Through the discomfort, swollen feet and more, the singer is maintaining her quirky sense of humor about her latest pregnancy. In her newest Instagram pic, the star jokes she is in "Jess-tation" while cradling her growing baby bump in a bikini and dramatic sunnies. 

The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been going through quite a rough pregnancy lately, with four hospitalizations under her belt in the last two months alone! Jessica's most recent trip to the doctors was due to a bad case of bronchitis that left her aching with pain. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey," the businesswoman updated her fans on Instagram. "Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

But, as evident in her cheeky Instagram posts, the mother-of-two is staying positive knowing that in just days she will be holding her healthy baby Birdie. "I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile," she shared. 

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Relatable Pregnancy Struggles

Not to say that Simpson won't be leaping for joy the moment the pregnancy is over.

Jessica will definitely be happy to wave goodbye to the heartburn, bloating and other unfortunate symptoms of "jess-tation." See the gallery below to find out all about her all-too relatable pregnancy struggles!

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Bathroom Blunder

"Warning...," the 38-year-old star captions her post as she holds a broken toilet seat. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant."

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Retail Therapy

The singer takes to Instagram to share her latest splurge, writing, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner." 

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Precious Car-Go

"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through," the fashion designer shares in a hilarious social media post.

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Need Some ZZZ's

Snapping a selfie with red-hot sunnies and a fabulous coat, Simpson tells her followers she's "walking in the rain to fight insomnia."

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Getting Real

Opening up to her fans, the 38-year-old singer reveals her pregnancy struggles. "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Mom's Night Out

Who says expectant mothers can't have fun?! Jessica snaps a super glam selfie, writing, "Staying out past 7pm."

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

Instagram

Best Foot Forward

The star snaps a pic of her swollen foot and asks her 4.4 million followers for advice, writing, "Any remedies?! Help!!!!"

The countdown to baby Birdie's arrival begins!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Pregnancies , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

How Ariana Grande Honored Mac Miller While Kicking Off Her Sweetener Tour

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Lea Michele Flashes Her Dazzling Wedding Band While Enjoying ''That Wife Life'' on Her Honeymoon

Kyle Massey

Former That's So Raven Star Kyle Massey Sued for Alleged Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

St. Patrick's Day Awards: Will Smith, Miley Cyrus & More Celebs

Why Aidy Bryant's Character in "Shrill" Is All of Us

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Says She Is Still ''Mourning'' Ex-Boyfriend Dennis Shields 7 Months After His Death

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's ''Amazing'' Strength in Wake of Tristan Thompson Drama

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.