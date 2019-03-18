Jessica Simpson Gives Pregnancy Style New Meaning in Bikini and Dramatic Sunglasses

Jessica Simpson is giving new meaning to the word "gestation."

Through the discomfort, swollen feet and more, the singer is maintaining her quirky sense of humor about her latest pregnancy. In her newest Instagram pic, the star jokes she is in "Jess-tation" while cradling her growing baby bump in a bikini and dramatic sunnies.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been going through quite a rough pregnancy lately, with four hospitalizations under her belt in the last two months alone! Jessica's most recent trip to the doctors was due to a bad case of bronchitis that left her aching with pain. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey," the businesswoman updated her fans on Instagram. "Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

But, as evident in her cheeky Instagram posts, the mother-of-two is staying positive knowing that in just days she will be holding her healthy baby Birdie. "I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile," she shared.