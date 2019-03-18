Kendall Jenner Is Ready for Summer In This Cheeky Pic With Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner is ready for some fun in the sun.

While celebrating big brother Rob Kardashian's 32nd birthday, the model and her sister managed to fit some time in for a cheeky selfie. In a risqué picture shared to Instagram on Monday, Kendall and big sis Kourtney Kardashian bared their backside for a photo in their bikinis. The 23-year-old captioned the photo: "sunday's for the girls."

For the lazy day by the pool, Kendall sported a leopard print top and bottoms that showed off her pert derriere. The final touch was a matching bowl hat perched atop her black locks.

As for Kourtney, the mother-of-three went for a bright look in a white baggy shirt, neon yellow bottoms and a black baseball cap. She flaunted her impressively taut tummy on her Instagram Story too.