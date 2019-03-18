Travis Scott Literally Keeps Kylie Jenner Close to His Heart Amid Cheating Rumors

It's clear who's on Travis Scott's mind—and his sweatshirt.

Last week, the Grammy-nominated rapper was spotted on the sidelines at a basketball game in Texas between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets rocking a headline-sparking garment: a hoodie with Kylie Jenner's face on it.

Of course, it didn't take long for fans to notice the familiar face on Scott's sweatshirt, the one of his longtime girlfriend and mother of his first child. Last month, he "strongly" denied any allegations that he cheated on the makeup mogul. The rumor emerged along with a claim from one tabloid report that he and his famous girlfriend had an explosive fight as a result—a fight the performer insisted did not happen.

"[Travis] has been bending over backwards to prove his love and erase any doubts she has," a source later told E! News.