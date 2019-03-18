Refresh Your Home With 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 1:30 PM
Why does sprucing up your space never get old?
You may have your entire living room decked out, but there's always a cool print you can add to the wall or a chic table tray that'll complete your aesthetic. Let's just say it's a job that's never truly done. By now you probably have a few stores that are your go to's and we wouldn't be surprised if Lulu and Georgia was on that list.
Whether you've shopped there or not, there's no better time than right now. Today through March 25th, the entire site is 25% off with the code XOXO. What are you waiting for?
The best way to be greeted.
This geometric pillow will add a welcome pop of color to any corner.
Instantly upgrade your dinnerware with these gilded utensils.
Article continues below
Add this to any table space to class it up.
BUY IT:
$20 $15 at Lulu and Georgia
The easiest way we know to cozy up a room.
Every home needs a chic bar cart.
BUY IT:
$356 $267 at Lulu and Georgia
Article continues below
You'll be the hostess with the mostess at your next gathering thanks to these.
BUY IT:
$44 $33 at Lulu and Georgia
What a fun way to spice up your space.
Add a splash of color to your bare walls.
Article continues below
Investing in some quality bedding is always a good idea.
This is simple yet interesting. All that's missing is the flowers.
BUY IT:
$16 $12 at Lulu and Georgia
This black frame mirror will never go out of style.
Article continues below
Upgraded lighting is a must in any Insta-worthy space.
The neutral sofa will work in literally any living room.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?