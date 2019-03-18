Malika Haqq Praises Khloe Kardashian's ''Amazing'' Strength in Wake of Tristan Thompson Drama

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 5:00 PM
Malika Haqqis giving bestie Khloe Kardashian all the credit she deserves.
It's been nearly a month since the 34-year-old was betrayed by boyfriend Tristan Thompsonand Jordyn Woods, but Khloe is keeping her head held high all on her own.
While attending the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Malika sung her praises for her friend's ability to persevere in the face of hardship, saying "it's not me" who gives her strength. "She is amazing," she says. "It's 100 percent her."
Plus, it helps that Khloe has an "incredible support system" that includes the tight-knit Kar-Jenner family and their trusted circle of friends.
Unfortunately, those close ties were tested by Tristan's infidelities, but as Malika explains, "Those that are true, they show that."
A big source of strength for the single mom is her daughter True Thompson, who is truly the light of her momma's life. "You see that big beautiful smile and everything is okay," Malika shares. This is clearly evident in Khloe's numerous Instagram pics of the bubbly nearly 1-year-old.
As True's honorary aunt, Malika is overjoyed to see the little one grow. She is especially excited for the day when she learns to call her Aunt Malika. Right now True just gives her a "slap in the face" and jabbers "baba," but Malika jokes, "I'm taking it."
To hear more about Malika's life and fashion influences, check out the video above!
