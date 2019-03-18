Amy Schumer Says Husband Chris Fischer Is on the Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer has shared that her husband, Chris Fischer, has "autism spectrum disorder."

In her upcoming Netflix special, Amy Schumer Growing, the 37-year-old star opens up about her personal life, including her marriage to Fischer. The couple, who will welcome their first child together this year, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer says in the Netflix special. "I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much."

"My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger's. He has autism spectrum disorder. He's on the spectrum," Schumer continues. "And there were some signs early on."

"Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him," Schumer tells the Chicago audience in her hour-long special. "That's the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn't care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do."

Schumer and chef Fischer married in a surprise ceremony in Malibu in Feb. 2018, just days after going public with their relationshipJennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and Judd Apatow were among the celeb guests in attendance at the wedding, during which comedian John Early presided over the ceremony.

In late October, Schumer announced her pregnancy on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters for the upcoming midterm elections. 

You can watch Amy Schumer Growing on Netflix this Tuesday, March 19.

