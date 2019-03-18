It's an Emotional Temptation Island Finale for Nicole and Karl

Nicole Tutewohl is coming clean on Temptation Island.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, Nicole lays it all on the line with boyfriend Karl Collins. She has finally come to terms with why she's been so closed off in their relationship, all thanks to Temptation Island breaking her out of her shell and she's ready to be the true Nicole.

"I think I was holding myself back at home. I think I had a wall up. I felt too nervous and scared to be vulnerable with you because I felt like I was going to be judged," she tells him. "And being here has shown me that it's OK to be social and outgoing and be connecting with men and I just feel like I was scared back home…"

Photos

Love Lessons From the Cast of Temptation Island

The trust issues between the two made for an uneasy relationship. And Karl tells Nicole she should have a weight on her shoulders because she's in a relationship.

"I want respect, not for my woman to float around a bar and seem as if she's single," Karl tells her in the clip below.

So, what does Nicole want? A boyfriend or the single life? That's the question of Temptation Island. The revived reality series follows unmarried couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Each must decide whether they will commit to one another or give in to the temptation—the 24 sexy single men and woman all in search of love.

The first part of Temptation Island season one finale airs Tuesday, March 19 at 10 p.m. on USA Network. Temptation Island has been renewed for a second season.

(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

