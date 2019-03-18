It's an Emotional Temptation Island Finale for Nicole and Karl

Nicole Tutewohl is coming clean on Temptation Island.

In the below exclusive sneak peek, Nicole lays it all on the line with boyfriend Karl Collins. She has finally come to terms with why she's been so closed off in their relationship, all thanks to Temptation Island breaking her out of her shell and she's ready to be the true Nicole.

"I think I was holding myself back at home. I think I had a wall up. I felt too nervous and scared to be vulnerable with you because I felt like I was going to be judged," she tells him. "And being here has shown me that it's OK to be social and outgoing and be connecting with men and I just feel like I was scared back home…"