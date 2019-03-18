Dax Shepard Dishes Out Free Sex Advice for All You Nervous Parents Out There

Let's talk about sex, baby!

It's no secret that Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell are open and honest with their kids about love and relationships.

After all, the couple admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they tried to have the "bird and the bees" talk with their daughter Lincoln at five years old.

But in a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, Dax opened up about his mindset as his kids grow older.

"It's funny because I tell myself I have a narrative I'm spinning about how I'm going to be as a father of two daughters," he explained. "Currently, I'm of the opinion, I'm super pro sex. I am anti having sex to get approval. I am anti having sex to get someone to like you or to gain status in a social circle but if my daughters are horny and they have decided they want to have sex, I am very pro sex."