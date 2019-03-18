Look Who's Returning for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Favorite thing about your partner? Everything, especially his playful side.

Pet peeve about your partner? When he plays his video games all night and yells at the game every 3 minutes.

What's your hidden talent? I can draw well and am very creative.

Fill in the blank: One thing people don't know about me is…I can draw well and am very creative.

What profession other than your own would you like to attempt? As a child I always wanted to be a veterinarian because I love animals. That part of me hasn't changed and I would love to advocate and care for them.

What other 90 Day couple do you think you'd be good friends with and why? Anfisa and Jorge were refreshing to hang out with after the Tell All filming.

Which other 90 Day couple do you keep in contact with most? Nicole and Anfisa because we began the show together, but I have spoken with Elizabeth who is very nice. Evelyn is a doll! I am proud of her following her dreams with her singing career.

What's the one thing you wish cameras hadn't caught in your previous seasons? I'm not going to tell you and it would just draw more attention to it.

Who is your celebrity crush? Answering this question is honestly difficult because I don't have a lustful heart and have not considered such things since I fell in love with Pedro. When I watch entertainment, it just doesn't cross my mind. After careful consideration, I pick Rome Flynn.