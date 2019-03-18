YouTube Star Shane Dawson Apologizes for Joking About Sexual Acts With His Cat

"I didn't f--k my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my d--k anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats," he began on Twitter. "I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible."

"Ive apologized many times for all the dumb s--t ive said in videos and podcasts over the years. ive learned my lesson over and over again and im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs," the star continued.

"That story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that i never made (THANK GOD) and when the opportunity came up for a funny moment in the podcast I told it as if it was a real story which was DISGUSTING and VERY VERY DUMB," he retorted.