Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Christening of Zara Tindall's Daughter Lena

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 5:44 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to welcome their first child this spring; however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated another royal baby this weekend and attended the christening of Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena Elizabeth Tindall.

The couple was spotted arriving St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire on Sunday. Harry looked dapper in a navy suit and blue tie while Meghan stunned in a Dior coat and beret.

It certainly has been a busy time for the couple. Not only are they preparing to welcome a child, but they're also in the process of establishing their new royal household. And even though Meghan made her last royal engagement before the baby's arrival, it's no surprise the two fit the christening into their schedule. After all, Harry is Lena's godfather.

They weren't the only members of the royal family to attend the service. Queen Elizabeth II, who did not attend the christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis due to a busy schedule, was also there. Zara's parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, attended, as well.

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge nor Prince Philip, who is retired from royal duty, attended.

Zara and her husband Mike Tindall welcomed Lena in June. They also welcomed their first child, Mia Grace Tindall, in January 2014.

