True Thompson, Kate Middleton and More Stars Get Festive on St. Patrick's Day

Some celebrities are making the rest of us completely green with envy as they get festive for St. Patrick's Day.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen shared the sweetest photo of himself with his newborn son Benjamin Allen Cohen, although he didn't look super pleased to be celebrating at that moment. The father-son duo posed in matching Snoopy onesie pajamas as their dog, Wacha, looked at them both with a protective glance. Baby Benjamin will come around to enjoying the holiday one day!

Kate Middleton looked stunning and fashionable (per usual) in a green Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she topped with a matching fascinator. She also donned an emerald brooch in the shape of a shamrock, which was a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II's mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William presented shamrocks and raised a glass of Guinness to the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guard during a ceremony at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.