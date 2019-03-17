True Thompson, Kate Middleton and More Stars Get Festive on St. Patrick's Day

Instagram
Some celebrities are making the rest of us completely green with envy as they get festive for St. Patrick's Day.
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen shared the sweetest photo of himself with his newborn son Benjamin Allen Cohen, although he didn't look super pleased to be celebrating at that moment. The father-son duo posed in matching Snoopy onesie pajamas as their dog, Wacha, looked at them both with a protective glance. Baby Benjamin will come around to enjoying the holiday one day!
Kate Middleton looked stunning and fashionable (per usual) in a green Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she topped with a matching fascinator. She also donned an emerald brooch in the shape of a shamrock, which was a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II's mother.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William presented shamrocks and raised a glass of Guinness to the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guard during a ceremony at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson seemed to be living her best life on her first St. Patrick's Day. She wore a shamrock headband in one photo and looked ultra cool in a pair of green sunglasses.
Take a look at the gallery below to see how other stars are celebrating the holiday.
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star keeps her St. Patrick's Day celebration classic and casual as she sits on her couch.
True Thompson
True Thompson shows off her cool style on a sunny day.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge holds up a Guinness beer as she presented shamrocks to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards.
Andy & Benjamin Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live host smiles as he and his newborn son match on the holiday.
True Thompson
Once again, True Thompson looks like she's having the happiest holiday of them all as she rocks a stylish shamrock headband.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Prince William & Kate Middleton
The royals say "Cheers" as they attend a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Vanessa Hudgens
The Second Act star holds up her festive green drink alongside her friend.
Will Smith
Will Smith dances in a throwback video and proves his St. Patrick's Day outfit puts everyone else to shame.
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods poses in her neon green bikini on a sunny day.
