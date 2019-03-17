Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Have Another Round of Hometown Dates

Colton Underwood went on another hometown date, but this time, there weren't cameras around to capture every moment.

Colton and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph spent the weekend in her native Huntington Beach, Calif. where they soaked up the sun, ate some delicious looking meals and spent quality time with Cassie's family. Both Cassie and Colton shared photos on social media of their outing.

Also present at their lunch date: Cassie's dad, Matt Randolph. Let's jump back in time a bit to The Bachelor's hometown dates as well as some of the last episodes of the season. Mr. Randolph appeared very skeptical at first about the entire situation as a whole—including Colton.

During Colton's visit to SoCal, Matt uttered that unforgettable line, "We don't know him, but he seemed like a, you know, guy." Just a few hours of TV later, he showed up in Portugal and offered his sage, fatherly advice to his daughter who seemed conflicted about her relationship.