Selma Blair, Danielle Fishel and Other Stars Joke About the College Admissions Scandal

Like scores of people online, some celebrities are gleefully poking fun at the college admissions scandal.

Last week, some 50 people were charged in what federal authorities have called a racketeering scam to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities. Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannuli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters admitted to USC as recruits to the rowing team, even though they are not rowers. Felicity Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.

On Sunday, Selma Blair joked about the scandal by posting on Instagram what has become a meme; a photo of a crew team rowing, with a picture of her son, Arthur, superimposed into it.