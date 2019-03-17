Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With a Pint and a Toast

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 17, 2019 10:20 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Guinness, Beer, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Cheers! Kate Middleton and Prince William certainly got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on Sunday.

Per royal tradition, the two marked the holiday by visiting the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England. Some 350 soldiers marched on the Parade Square.

Kate wore a forest green custom Alexander McQueen dress coat and matching fascinator, paired with black Gianvito Rossi "Piper" suede pumps, a green tourmaline and green amethyst oval drop Kiki McDonough earrings and a gold Cartier three-leaf shamrock emerald brooch, a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II's late mom, the Queen Mother. William, who became the first royal colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, sported the uniform he wore to his and Kate's 2011 royal wedding.

At the event, the two led a minute's silence to pay respects to the victims of the recent New Zealand mosque attacks.

Later during the parade, the Duchess of Cambridge handed out fresh shamrocks to officers, and also gave one to Irish wolfhound and mascot Domnhall, who led the procession. Kate and William later celebrated with pints of Guinness and the battalion members raised a toast to the couple.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2019

"Three cheers for the royal highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!" one officer shouted.

"Hip hip, hooray!" the group cheered.

See photos of Kate and William at the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear with officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards during the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Green Glam

Kate sports a forest green custom Alexander McQueen dress coat and matching fascinator, paired with black Gianvito Rossi "Piper" suede pumps, a green tourmaline and green amethyst oval drop Kiki McDonough earrings and a gold Cartier three-leaf shamrock emerald brooch, a hand-me-down from Queen Elizabeth II's late mom, the Queen Mother.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meeting the Troops

The two meet members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England. Some 350 soldiers marched on the Parade Square.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Bottoms Up

The two enjoy pints of Guinness.

Kate Middleton, St. Patricks Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Cheers!

Kate is a Guinness fan!

Kate Middleton, St. Patricks Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Puppy Love

Kate pets Irish wolfhound and mascot Domnhall, who led the procession.

 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day 2019

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meeting the Fans

A young girl presents Kate with a posy.

