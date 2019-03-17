Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Reunite at Heiress' 38th Birthday Party

Another Kim Kardashian-Paris Hilton reunion? That's hot.

The friends-turned-frenemies-turned-friends again partied together on Saturday night at Paris' belated birthday party, which doubled as a St. Patrick's Day bash. Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian also joined in on the festivities.

Kim shared on her Instagram Stories videos from the event, including one that shows Paris wearing a plunging sparkling silver catsuit and posing at the bottom of a fancy staircase, in front of a display of Tiffany blue balloons.

Paris reposted the clip, writing, "Loves it @kimkardashian."